Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.07. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

