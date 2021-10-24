DREP [old] (DREP) Reaches One Day Volume of $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00203564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00101336 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

