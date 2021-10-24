Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.31 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $209,881.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00103043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,957.11 or 1.00027259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.42 or 0.06654712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00021481 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.