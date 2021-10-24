Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $209,881.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and $209,881.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00103043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,957.11 or 1.00027259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.42 or 0.06654712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

