East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.04% of East Resources Acquisition worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ERES. Morgan Stanley raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERES opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

