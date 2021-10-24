Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,992,211 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 23,211.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $106,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,712,000 after buying an additional 696,072 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,119,000 after buying an additional 1,152,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,132,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,681,000 after buying an additional 185,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.18. 1,079,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,538. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,157,845. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

