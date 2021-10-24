Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 276,980 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 276,980 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $118,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Ball by 133.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,455,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 45.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after purchasing an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.21. 1,741,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,523. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

