Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 85,697 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,697 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for 1.6% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $204,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $124,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,625. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average of $180.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

