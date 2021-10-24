Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,091,401 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Arch Capital Group worth $99,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,452. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

