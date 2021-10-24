Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,658 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.1% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $145,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.15. 1,214,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.19. The company has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

