EDUCare (EKT) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDUCare has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00205695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00103231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004212 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

