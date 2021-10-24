Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0594

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Einsteinium has a market cap of $13.18 million and approximately $121,899.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.21 or 0.00324104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,082,398 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

