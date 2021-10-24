Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $329.33 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $329.33 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,905,054,092 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

