Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.11.

EMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of EMA traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$58.89. 1,026,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.60. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$60.26. The stock has a market cap of C$15.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

