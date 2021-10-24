Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 33.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 33.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EDR opened at 24.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 25.96. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

