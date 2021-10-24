Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.0812 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.13 million and $276,451.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.55 or 0.00337108 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010276 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002406 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

