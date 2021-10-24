Enlightenment Research LLC Buys 20 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $54,178,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $667.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $681.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.69. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

