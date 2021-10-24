Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 14,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. NIKE accounts for 2.8% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,258,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,121,439,000 after purchasing an additional 112,458 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.44. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

