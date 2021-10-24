Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $684,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $2,576,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $8,964,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $2,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $938,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 611,720 shares of company stock worth $50,385,151.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

