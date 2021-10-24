Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 43.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,308,173 shares of company stock valued at $8,551,265. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WISH. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

