Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $20,057,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.64. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.35.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.