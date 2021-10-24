Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.93 Million

Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $344.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.90 million and the lowest is $336.70 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $178.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 138.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $93.49 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.