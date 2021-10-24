Entegris (ENTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Entegris has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.840-$0.890 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.84 to $0.89 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $137.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.