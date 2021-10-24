Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.36 billion and the lowest is $8.54 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $36.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.89 billion to $37.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $39.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,643,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

