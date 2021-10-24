Equal Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Equal has a market cap of $324,800.70 and approximately $12,701.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equal has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00203110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00100577 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.