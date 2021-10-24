Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Equifax by 1.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.63.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

