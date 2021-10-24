Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

NYSE:PG opened at $140.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

