Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises about 6.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,612,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,762,000 after purchasing an additional 157,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. 497,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,175. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

