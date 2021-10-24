Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WTRG opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $51.42.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.
In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
