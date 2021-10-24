Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.