Ethernity Chain (ERN) Market Cap Hits $135.87 Million

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $135.87 million and $28.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.93 or 0.00018100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,425,348 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

