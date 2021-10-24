Ethverse (ETHV) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.26 million and $4.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00488770 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $602.98 or 0.00997808 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,971,325 coins and its circulating supply is 7,881,152 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

