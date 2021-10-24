Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives $102.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EUXTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC cut shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

EUXTF traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072. Euronext has a 12-month low of $95.05 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

