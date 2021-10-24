European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to post $48.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million.

EWCZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $30.28 on Friday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.