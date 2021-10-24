EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVTC stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

