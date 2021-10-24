EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $29,826.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00049463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00203799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00101850 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,273,163 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.