Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

EVFM opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

