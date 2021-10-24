Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Exagen by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 324,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $6,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 11,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,939. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $198.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

