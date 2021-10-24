Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $196.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.71.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.93. 528,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,859. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

