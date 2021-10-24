Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,278 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

XOM opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

