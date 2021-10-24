Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

