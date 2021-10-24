Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO opened at $410.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.29.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.