Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTCH. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24. Farfetch has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $73.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 37.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after buying an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after buying an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

