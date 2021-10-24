Fear (FEAR) Price Up 27.2% Over Last Week

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002282 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00204386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00101874 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear's total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

