Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 93,582 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.34% of Commvault Systems worth $47,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Commvault Systems by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -173.34, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

