Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,670 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $57,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

