Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,667 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of State Street worth $53,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.