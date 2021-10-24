Federated Hermes Inc. Has $51.78 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 948,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,145 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $51,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 12,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 31.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

