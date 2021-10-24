Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $42,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $143.85 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion and a PE ratio of -65.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

