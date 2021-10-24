Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,333 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

