Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Humana worth $54,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Humana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM opened at $461.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

